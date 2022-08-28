Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $195.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

