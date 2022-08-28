The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.38.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
