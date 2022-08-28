The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

