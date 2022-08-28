The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,800 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the July 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,236.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
