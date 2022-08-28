THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 88.0% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
THKLY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. THK has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.14.
