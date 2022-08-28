thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 86.7% in August

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

