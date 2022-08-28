TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 238,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPGY remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. 16,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $11,581,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $7,944,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,304,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 772,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 3,690.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 690,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

