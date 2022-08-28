Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.