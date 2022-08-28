Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

