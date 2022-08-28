TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $352,828.08 and $124,669.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 708,138,054 coins.
