TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $352,828.08 and $124,669.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 708,138,054 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

