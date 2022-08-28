TribeOne Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $842,193.90 (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One TribeOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TribeOne has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. TribeOne has a market cap of $842,193.90 and $224,781.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne (HAKA) is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

