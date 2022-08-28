TribeOne Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One TribeOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. TribeOne has a market cap of $842,193.90 and approximately $224,781.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TribeOne has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TribeOne alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

HAKA is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TribeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TribeOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.