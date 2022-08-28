TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

