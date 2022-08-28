Uno Re (UNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,870.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.96 million and $231,870.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,679.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00582204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00266264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020273 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.