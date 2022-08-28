USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $107.41 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004810 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $107.41 million and $243,162.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00590198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00266930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

