Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

