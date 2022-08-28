Vanilla (VNL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00100236 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00029933 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019420 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00260150 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030572 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.