Vanity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,890.00 (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanity coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanity Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Vanity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

