Vanity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,890.00 (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanity coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Vanity Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vanity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.