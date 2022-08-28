Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) vs. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) and Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxxinity and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxxinity $70,000.00 4,140.79 -$137.18 million ($1.53) -1.50 Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 28.89 -$9.30 million ($1.23) -0.34

Profitability

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. Vaxxinity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vaxxinity and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxxinity N/A -257.35% -79.58% Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -162.43% -108.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vaxxinity and Vallon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxxinity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxxinity presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 747.83%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,730.19%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

