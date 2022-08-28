Vega Protocol Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $833,614.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00006988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,734,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

