VIDT Datalink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 3% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

