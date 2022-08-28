VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $1.37 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

