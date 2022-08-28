Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

