Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGYF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

