Wolfe Research Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.26.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.06. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

