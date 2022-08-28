Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.78 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,902.82 or 0.99877777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $111.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00054589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024823 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,761 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

