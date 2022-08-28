Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

