Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 121,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xtant Medical worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 90,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,661. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

