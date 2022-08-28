Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $135,649.88 and $475.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00828095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,249,995,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,903,603 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

