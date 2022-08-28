Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.0121

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $786,132.90 and approximately $5,485.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

