Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Zepp Health Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zepp Health Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

