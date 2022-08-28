ZeroSwap Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

