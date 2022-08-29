1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $27.49 Million

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $27.49 million and $10,930.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00163206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000265 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.