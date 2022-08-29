A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28,830.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

