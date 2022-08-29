Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,531,864 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 267.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $125,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $62.54. 306,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

