Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,070 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Cadence Design Systems worth $193,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,348 shares of company stock worth $70,353,200. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

