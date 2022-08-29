Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $146.85 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $146,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

