Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $95.92 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Steel Dynamics worth $95,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.