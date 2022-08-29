Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $103,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,432,936. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

