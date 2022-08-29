Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 986,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,088 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $213,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.33. 22,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,610. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

