Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 148,557 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $87,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 206,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,600. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

