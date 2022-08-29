Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 19,382 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $113,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $475.05. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,423. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

