Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,426 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $231,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $10.97 on Monday, hitting $1,240.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,827. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,292,049 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

