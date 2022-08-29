Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 40,128 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Manhattan Associates worth $85,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.13. 3,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,126. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

