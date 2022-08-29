Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 61,780 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,780 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $227,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.86 on Monday, reaching $343.37. 14,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,766. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a 200 day moving average of $309.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

