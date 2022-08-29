Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.79.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

