Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.07608582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00163903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00272338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00747892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00585989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

