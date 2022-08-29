Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.