AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 4.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -514.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

