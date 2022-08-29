AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 4.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -514.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
