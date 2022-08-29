Aeternity Hits Market Cap of $32.83 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.