Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 713.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,813 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.34. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

